PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fight inside a sports bar in West Philadelphia left one man hospitalized.

The fight started inside of Kifs Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge and spilled onto the street on the 6100 block of Market Street.

When police got on scene, they found a man in his 20s shot three times in his right thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Still no word on a suspect.