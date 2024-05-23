King of Prussia Mall robbery suspects stole $8K worth of items in 30 seconds: Police

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are searching for the suspects who stole $8,000 worth of items from a store at the King of Prussia Mall.

It happened on May 16 at the Givenchy store inside the mall.

Police say a group of females forced their way into the store around 6:40 p.m. after being stopped by security.

IMAGE: Upper Merion Township police are searching for these suspects in connection with a robbery at the King of Prussia Mall on May 16, 2024.

The suspects were told only one person was allowed in at a time. But when one female was allowed in, police say the others rushed inside, using pepper spray on the guard and a store associate.

The females were in and out of the store within 30 seconds, police say, taking thousands of dollars worth of items.

Four suspects were last seen fleeing through the food court before jumping into a waiting vehicle.

Police say the females are part of a larger group that has hit other shopping malls in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The security guard and store associate were treated at the scene after being pepper-sprayed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-265-3232.