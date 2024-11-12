Is Six Flags' Kingda Ka rollercoaster closing? Rumors fly as videos circulate on social media

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- The future of the Kingda Ka rollercoaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, Ocean County, remains uncertain as of Tuesday.

Several videos on social media have many believing that the rollercoaster is being shut down for good.

That could be the case, however, Six Flags has not confirmed anything yet.

A park official told Action News that an announcement about the ride as well as additional park news will be made soon.

Kingda Ka made its debut in 2005, and at the time it was coined as the largest and fastest coaster in the world, surpassing Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.