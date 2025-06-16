Knife-wielding man tries to steal woman's dog near Drexel University

Philadelphia police are looking for the man who tried robbing a woman at knifepoint and attempted to take her dog near the campus of Drexel University.

Philadelphia police are looking for the man who tried robbing a woman at knifepoint and attempted to take her dog near the campus of Drexel University.

Philadelphia police are looking for the man who tried robbing a woman at knifepoint and attempted to take her dog near the campus of Drexel University.

Philadelphia police are looking for the man who tried robbing a woman at knifepoint and attempted to take her dog near the campus of Drexel University.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the man who tried robbing a woman at knifepoint and attempted to take her dog near the campus of Drexel University.

Surveillance video captured images of a man who, police believe, was behind the terrifying incident earlier this month.

Authorities say it was right around 10 at night when the man approached a young woman walking her dog along the 3200 block of Powellton Avenue.

Drexel student Nathan Piccolo says he was on his porch with his roommate when it happened.

"We just hear what sounds like a girl screaming 'help, help' over and over again," Piccolo said.

The man reportedly pulled out a knife and then tried taking the victim's dog.

The 24-year-old woman and the suspect engaged in a struggle before the suspect ran away.

Fortunately, neither the victim nor her dog were injured.

Piccolo says he knew he had to do something.

"We didn't even notice the knife in his hand," he says, "But the man starts running away. So, we chose to start chasing him. Us, and another neighbor as well, also heard the screaming and came over."

The suspect, who is to be considered armed and dangerous, was able to get away and remains on the loose tonight.

Surveillance images show him wearing a very distinct outfit, from his orange sneakers, to his large-brimmed hat, to his Drexel medical school sweatshirt.

Piccolo said while he wishes he could've caught the suspect, he said he was encouraged by the response from his neighbors.

"A good silver lining is, it was good knowing that myself and our roommate as well as a few neighbors who live in the area immediately responded and were able to give any support as possible," he says.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.