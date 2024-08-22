Historical covered bridge in Valley Forge National Park damaged by fallen tree

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A historical covered bridge in Valley Forge National Park is closed after it was split in half by a fallen tree on Thursday.

The large tree fell on top of Knox Covered Bridge that connects Yellow Springs Road to State Rt. 252 in Chester County. The bridge was built in 1865 and is maintained by PennDOT.

"The tree fell right on the middle of the covered bridge on Yellow Springs Road, severely damaging the roof," said Adam Gresek, a park ranger at Valley Forge.

The tree also brought down power lines.

State Rt. 252 had to be closed through the park while PECO repaired the lines. It reopened just after 5 p.m.

Knox Covered Bridge has been damaged in the past. In 2015, Chopper 6 captured video of damage after a truck hit the bridge. It was closed for months to be repaired.

There is no time estimate for when the bridge will reopen.