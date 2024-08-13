WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Kutztown University offering dual enrollment for local high school students

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 10:34AM
Kutztown University offering dual enrollment to some area high schools
Kutztown University is partnering with area schools to offer a dual enrollment program to students interested in pursuing education careers.

KUTZTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some local high school students will soon have the chance to begin their college studies early.

Kutztown University is partnering with area schools to offer a dual enrollment program to students interested in pursuing education careers.

Students will be able to take courses on Kutztown's campus that will count toward an education major.

Their tuition will be reduced.

More than 40 students are slated to begin the program this fall.

For more information, visit the dual enrollment information page at Kutztown.edu.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW