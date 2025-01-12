Man dressed as firefighter caught burglarizing home in Malibu area, officials say

LOS ANGELES -- A man dressed like a firefighter was arrested after being caught burglarizing a home in the Malibu area, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sheriff Robert Luna said during a Sunday press conference.

Luna said he was in the area when he saw the man, who "looked like a firefighter," sitting down. Luna said he asked the man if he was OK before realizing that he was in handcuffs.

The sheriff's department turned the man over to Los Angeles Police Department officers. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the man was arrested for impersonating a firefighter.

"We have people who will go to all ends to do what it is they want to do to exploit the victims of this tragedy," McDonnell said.

About 29 people have been arrested around the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Luna said.

Luna said 25 people were arrested in the vicinity of the Eaton Fire. Authorities on Saturday night arrested six people - three for curfew violations and three others for additional charges, including carrying a concealed firearm and narcotics-related charges.

Luna said four people were arrested in the vicinity of the Palisades Fire area, including one on Saturday for a curfew violation.

McDonnell urged the public to avoid areas where mandatory evacuation orders are in place.

McDonnell also said a curfew order will remain in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday night to 6 a.m. Monday.

He said the curfew order is an important tool to "keep the burn areas and evacuated properties secure, keeping looters out." It also helps keep public safety personnel safe, he said.

"Unless you're public safety personnel or some other disaster workers, you have no reason to be at these locations, and if you are in those areas, you will be subject to arrest," McDonnell said.

