National Guard members begin arriving in Los Angeles after authorities clash with protesters

LOS ANGELES -- Members of the California National Guard arrived in Downtown Los Angeles shortly before 4 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, with some vehicles stopping in front of the Hall of Justice, which is next to City Hall.

The Trump administration has deployed the California National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles that began Friday evening over immigration enforcement operations, which resulted in some clashes between demonstrators and authorities, the White House said in a statement.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum "deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness" in California as demonstrations opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue in the state, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Saturday evening.

Earlier Saturday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the federal government was moving to "take over the California National Guard," calling the move "purposefully inflammatory" and saying it will "only escalate tensions."

Overnight, multiple people were detained after reentering an area the Los Angeles Police Department had ordered them to leave, the department said.

"Those detained will be arrested and booked for failing to disperse from an area where an unlawful assembly was ordered," the department's Central Division said in a statement posted on social media at midnight.

An order to disperse had been issued about three hours prior.

The division said "multiple" people were detained on Alameda Street between Aliso and Temple streets, which are near the local office of the U.S. Justice Department, on the eastern side of Downtown Los Angeles.

Police officials didn't say how many people had been taken into custody.

However, in contrast to the clashes seen in the cities of Paramount and Compton, demonstrations in the city of Los Angeles against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations "remained peaceful," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Saturday night.

"While today's events concluded without incident, the LAPD remains fully prepared to respond swiftly and appropriately to any potential acts of civil unrest. Our commitment to safeguarding the rights, safety, and well-being of all Angelenos continues-day and night."

LA Mayor Karen Bass, who condemned the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions on Friday as stoking fear, called reports of unrest Saturday outside the city limits disturbing.

"This is a difficult time for our city," Bass said in a statement on X. "As we recover from an unprecedented natural disaster, many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County. Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount, are deeply concerning. We've been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward. Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable."