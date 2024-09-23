La Morelense Plus delivers Mexican ice cream and street snacks in festive atmosphere

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sergio and Filomena Alvarez created La Morelense Plus to be a festive destination.

The shop combines Mexican ice cream flavors with Mexican street snacks where families can enjoy a night out with papel picado, pinatas, and music.

The ice cream flavors are inspired by Sergio's youth growing up in the Mexican state of Morelos.

You can enjoy mamey, gansito, and corn.

They also have more traditional American flavors such as mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream.

A rotating water ice menu matches the rotating ice cream flavors, all made in-house.

And if you are looking for something savory, the couple has a menu of snacks like street corn and chicharron preparado.

But the house favorite is the mangonada, a sweet and spicy dish featuring mango water ice, tajin, and chamoy.

La Morelense Plus | Facebook | Instagram

1127 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ 08107