Del Frisco's Grille in Center City Philadelphia closing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After seven years, Del Frisco's Grille on Broad Street, near Locust Street, in Center City Philadelphia is closing.

According to a notice provided to the state, the restaurant will begin the process of shutting its doors July 31.

As a result of the closure, 51 employees will be affected.

The company, owned by Landry's restaurant group, didn't reveal what lead to it closing just the one Pennsylvanian location.

It still has the higher-end steakhouse, Del Frisco's Double Eagle, which is just three blocks away at 15th and Chestnut streets.

