Los Angeles police investigating break-in at actor Anthony Anderson's home

Actor Anthony Anderson's home in the Encino area was broken into over the weekend, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police are investigating a break-in at an actor's home.

Police say Sunday night three burglars got into "black-ish" actor Anthony Anderson's home in the Encino area.

Anderson told ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC it was his primary home that was broken into.

He said he was at his foundation's fundraiser in Palm Springs, raising money for students at Howard University, his alma mater, when he learned about the break-in.

It's not clear if anything was stolen.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department say burglary crews often don't know whose home they are in, but because they target large and expensive homes, the odds are it will belong to a celebrity in the city.

An investigation is ongoing.