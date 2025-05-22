24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Large black bear spotted roaming neighborhood in Solebury Twp., Bucks County

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, May 22, 2025 1:32PM
SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are warning residents about a large black bear that was spotted roaming around a neighborhood.

The animal was seen along Woods End Drive, near Aquetong Road, in Solebury Township.

Officials are reminding residents to make sure trash cans are secured and remove any pet food or bird feeders outdoors to avoid attracting the bear.

