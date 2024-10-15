Latina artist Cvgebird using her voice to empower troubled youth in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A successful Latina artist has returned to her roots in North Philadelphia to uplift other artists and empower troubled youth.

Cvgebird is breaking free from conformity and it shows in her artistry.

Born and raised in North Philadelphia, Selina "Cvgebird" Carrera is shattering glass ceilings as a Latina artist and breaking down emotional barriers for incarcerated youth in the city.

"It's giving a voice to the voiceless and reminding them that they matter," she said.

Cvgebird is a singer, songwriter and DJ who is now the inaugural artist in resident for Tulips Philly Wine bar.

"I'll be the music curator there - DJing, performing, also highlighting a lot more artists in the city that are LGBTQIA, black and brown descent," she said.

Her passion has always been with her community, uplifting people through music and storytelling. She created this short film called "Frida Trap," an ode to Frida Kahlo, promoting freedom and identity expression.

"It feels honorable to rep for my city, rep for my culture and to get outside of the stigmas and stereotypes that come with being a Latina, Puertorriquena from the city," said Cvgebird.

Her soothing vocals and captivating melodies have proven to be the key to connecting with her students.

Cvgebird spends a lot of time mentoring incarcerated youth at Philadelphia's Juvenile Justice Center on their path to rehabilitation.

"Knowing I'm from the same areas that they're from, I could see the hope and I could see the inspiration and motivation to not only tell their stories but know that whatever situation got them there is temporary," she said.

She's teaching them music and creative writing as a way to channel their emotions into something positive.

"Creating that space for them to process, heal creatively and to get educated on technical things that can bring them into a prominent future it really means a lot to me," said Cvgebird.

Cvgebird's debut performance at Tulips Philly in Fishtown is Thursday, October 24th.

She says that's where you'll hear the release of exclusive music and some hidden gems.