Man arrested, charged with murder after girlfriend's body found in refrigerator in New Jersey forest

DENNIS TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man has been arrested and charged with murder after his girlfriend's body was found in a refrigerator in the Belleplain State Forest in Cape May County.

Christopher Blevins, 45, was taken into custody on January 13 in San Diego, California, where he is still being held pending extradition back to New Jersey.

He has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Laura Hughes, of Runnemede.

Human remains were on December 22 in Dennis Township. The body was found in a refrigerator that was wrapped in a sleeping bag, secured with blue ratchet straps, and covered with carpet, according to court documents.

Hughes was later identified as the victim. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Authorities say John Tyrrell allegedly found the body in the woods. However, Tyrrell has also been charged with obstruction in the case after authorities say he refused to turn over his cell phone.

Blevins was quickly identified as Hughes' boyfriend and as a possible suspect, according to police. During a search of his apartment, authorities allegedly found blue straps, a gun and other evidence.

Police said a license plate reader also reportedly captured his green Dodge Ram transporting a "refrigerator-shaped object" on two separate days in late July before authorities say he fled the United States.

"It was established that the green pickup was solely operated by Blevins," the criminal complaint states.

Blevins has also been charged with disturbing and desecrating human remains and hindering apprehension in connection with the investigation.

There was "clear evidence of an effort to hide remains," authorities stated in the criminal complaint.

According to a GoFundMe, Hughes leaves behind two daughters ages 18 and 13. The fund was created to help with funeral expenses and support the daughters.

The investigation is still underway. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call New Jersey State Police.