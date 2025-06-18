Theft suspects wanted for stealing $20K worth of lawn equipment in Langhorne

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing $20,000 worth of equipment from a store in Langhorne.

Surveillance video shows the thieves crashing through the front door of a landscaping business called the Lawn Barn.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 11.

"It looked like three young kids came up with a pickaxe and smashed the window. They get in quickly and out in 90 seconds or so," said Lawn Barn owner Andrew Pratt.

Some of the items stolen include high-end chainsaws worth $1,000 a piece.

Pratt believes the suspects probably cased his store out first, likely in a different vehicle than the one seen in video.

And based on what was taken and what was left behind, Pratt has a pretty good idea of what these three are doing with the equipment.

"They want to start their own business for free," he says.

All of the equipment has serial numbers on it, which might help officers in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.