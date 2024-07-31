Beloved 13-year-old bat dog for Phillies minor league team in Clearwater retires

Layla is being celebrated in Clearwater, Florida by the minor league team for the Phillies.

Layla is being celebrated in Clearwater, Florida by the minor league team for the Phillies.

Layla is being celebrated in Clearwater, Florida by the minor league team for the Phillies.

Layla is being celebrated in Clearwater, Florida by the minor league team for the Phillies.

CLEARWATER, Florida (WPVI) -- A dog who has a very special place with a Philadelphia Phillies minor league team is being celebrated.

Layla he bat dog has been helping out the Clearwater Threshers for the past six seasons.

The 13-year-old pooch has become a viral sensation for helping retrieve players' bats from the field and last week, she retired from her job.

"It was emotional. I think we were more overcome with happiness," said Andrew Davis, Layla's owner. "The fans love her. The team loves her. She's as much a part of the staff as anyone else is."

Threshers fans love Layla so much, they would boo any player who would try to pick up their own bat.

And even though Layla may now be done with the diamond, the torch will soon be passed to her adoptive sister, Lucy.

"Layla's little sister wants to do everything that Layla does. She thinks Layla is the coolest dog in the world," said Davis.