Leeward Studios is transforming wood into works of functional art

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Married couple Gina Kim and John Geating are co-founders of the furniture company Leeward.

They work with domestic hardwoods found in Pennsylvania and describe their style aesthetic as simple, leaning towards Shaker and Japanese styles.

The furniture is a mix of standalone and built-ins and has residential and commercial clients.

The couple both grew up in Abington, PA, and say they've been best friends since they were in seventh grade.

Once the two married and had their daughter in 2018, they decided to create a business together stemming from their love of creating.

They work inside an old carpet factory in Kensington called The Loom and offer local deliveries and shipping across the country.

They operate solely by appointment now, but their dream is to one day open a showroom.

Website| Instagram