24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lego theft ring bust: 2 arrested in Texas after allegedly stealing from Philadelphia store

Stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and in Philadelphia's Logan section reported thefts.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 12, 2024 5:13PM
Lego theft ring bust: 2 arrested in Texas after allegedly stealing from Philadelphia store
Authorities in Texas say they have broken up a Lego theft ring that targeted a store in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities in Texas say they have broken up a Lego theft ring that targeted a store in Philadelphia.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $400,000 worth of the popular toy.

Stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and in Philadelphia's Logan section reported thefts.

Nearly $ 140,000 worth of Legos were stolen from the Target on the 11000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in October 2023.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW