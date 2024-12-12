Stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and in Philadelphia's Logan section reported thefts.

Lego theft ring bust: 2 arrested in Texas after allegedly stealing from Philadelphia store

Authorities in Texas say they have broken up a Lego theft ring that targeted a store in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities in Texas say they have broken up a Lego theft ring that targeted a store in Philadelphia.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $400,000 worth of the popular toy.

Nearly $ 140,000 worth of Legos were stolen from the Target on the 11000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in October 2023.

