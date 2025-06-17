LGBTQ+ Pride shown through resilience and community in the face of attacks

Philadelphia's Pride celebration welcomed more than 100,000 people to the city to celebrate and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
Recent studies have shown progress in societal acceptance since the legalization of gay marriage. But advocates fear that transgender and non-binary people are being targeted by recent politically charged acts.
The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, or GLAAD, has tracked 575 anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures across the country and more than 10,000 book bans in the 2023/24 school year. These actions have also led to incidents and violence targeting trans and non-binary individuals.
Through all the adversity the community has shown strength thanks to organizations like the ACLU of Pennsylvania, GLAAD, Philly Black Pride and youth-centered spaces like HiTOPS. Each of these organizations continues to fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights and a brighter future for the next generation.
Philly Black Pride | Facebook | Instagram
ACLU of Pennsylvania | Facebook | Instagram