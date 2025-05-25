2 arrested in connection to rapper LGP Qua's death, police still seek third suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested two suspects, and continue to look for a third in connection with the deadly shooting of a local rapper.

Two 19 year olds were arrested Saturday, and both face murder charges.

The news of their arrest came just hours after hundreds of people gathered in North Philadelphia for Qidere Johnson's, also known as LGP Qua's, funeral.

Johnson was killed during an attempted robbery turned deadly shooting on Mother's Day in Juniata Park, at M and Luzerne streets.

The search continues for the third suspect, 21-year-old Amir Earley.

Police say Earley is now wanted for his involvement in the case.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.