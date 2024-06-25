Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at New Jersey day camp

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A boy has died after being found unresponsive at a camp in Bordentown Township, New Jersey.

It happened Monday afternoon while the child was at Liberty Lake Day Camp off Florence Columbus Road.

In a letter to families, the owner and director of the camp, Andy Pritikin, said a lifeguard found the boy unresponsive in a shallow pool.

Staff members immediately pulled the child out of the water and administered CPR.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts at this most difficult time are with our camper's family, friends and loved ones- and we are respecting their privacy at this time," Pritikin said.

A licensed clinical social worker who works exclusively with children is helping campers through this difficult time.

"The safety and well-being of our campers and staff is our number one priority. We have three registered nurses on staff, 25 lifeguards certified in first aid/CPR/AED, and the Mansfield First Aid Squad located just down the street. Our goal is always to do everything possible to the best of our abilities to protect the campers and staff in our care," added Pritikin.

After consulting with others, the camp will operate as normal on Tuesday.

Pritikin has owned the camp since the early 2000s.

Mansfield Township police referred all questions to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.