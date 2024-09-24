Libraries, stores across Bucks County spotlight censored literature amid Banned Books Week

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sunday was the official start of Banned Books Week in the U.S., according to The American Library Association (ALA).

The association says the number of challenged titles has declined this year compared to last year, but efforts to ban books continue.

Titles deemed the 'most challenged' in 2023 were spotlighted in stores, bookstores, and libraries this week, including branches across Bucks County.

"It was kind of awesome. I almost took a picture next to it," said Dessire Paradis, a mother of two, as she left the Doylestown branch Monday evening.

The shelf of widely challenged books was welcomed by some and met with hesitation by others.

"I feel some books should be censored if they have harmful content," said grandmother Denise DeSalvo.

The ALA says Banned Books Week is in support of "the freedom to read."

In recent years, there has been an uptick in communities across the country seeking to have certain books removed from public schools and libraries.

The ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom recorded more than 4,000 titles targeted for removal or restriction in 2023.

Last year, Action News reported on the Central Bucks School District's book review committee removing two books from their libraries.

WATCH | Central Bucks School District bans 2 books from libraries

Central Bucks School District says that it will no longer stock "Gender Queer" and "This Book is Gay" in its school libraries, two of 65 books the board is reviewing for what it calls "sexualized" content.

"The books pulled off the shelves are two of 65 titles the district is reviewing for what it calls sexualized content," Action News reporter Beccah Hendrickson reported at the time.

The two book titles were 'Gender Queer' and 'This Book Is Gay.' The latter is part of the display in the Doylestown library.

Previous analysis by the 6abc data journalism team found Pennsylvania was among the top three states for banning books.

LGBTQ-focused content has largely driven book-banning efforts, according to ALA.

"You want your kids to be accepting of other kids. You want them to be tolerant, you want them to be kind people, and the only way to do that is to show them how the world really is," Paradis said.

"It's ok to have the information offered but it's up to parents to expose those children to these things," said DeSalvo.

While this has been a hot-button issue in recent years, Banned Books Week was established in 1982, according to the ALA.

A parents rights organization, "Moms for Liberty," has been among those leading the charge on this issue saying some books contain inappropriate sexual content.

In response to Banned Books Week, their co-founders issued the following statement to Action News:

"Moms for Liberty is continuing to focus on making sure that all kids have the ability to read. Currently, 2/3rds of 4th graders are unable to read on grade level. Public schools should be ensuring that all kids are able to read properly, rather than providing inappropriate sexual content. So-called 'banned book week' shouldn't even exist because no books are being banned, rather we should all be dedicated to teaching kids to read."

Banned Books Week started on September 22 and ends September 28.