Central Bucks School District bans 2 books from libraries

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County school district is removing two books from its library, the first in what could be a slew of bans district-wide.

Central Bucks School District says that it will no longer stock "Gender Queer" and "This Book is Gay" in its school libraries, two of 65 books the board is reviewing for what it calls "sexualized" content.

The board decided to keep three other titles it reviewed along with the two banned books.

"You can go with that lens into any book," Central Bucks East High School junior Lily Freeman said to her mom while holding her copy of "Gender Queer."

She says the book has had a big impact on her as a teen in the LGBTQ community.

"I think it's also helped me see other people's experiences because not every LGBTQ story is like mine. I get to see what other people experience," she said.

The school district explained the ban in a statement:

"Book review committees were convened to reconsider five library books, including Beyond Magenta by Susan Kuklin, Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison, Me, Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews, and This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson. Educator-led review committees included teachers, librarians, and administrators. Committees determined that two of these books, Gender Queer and This Book is Gay, should not remain in the library. As outlined by the policy guidelines, our school librarians will now work to select two books on the same subject matter to replace each of these books on shelves for students."

"It's like a domino effect. Now that this happened, what's next? What other books will be taken out? What other things will this board majority do besides book bans," said Lela Casey, a parent in the district.

Action News talked to other people in the school community in favor of the ban; they would not go on camera, but said they believe the books are inappropriate for kids.

The 6abc Data Team analyzed book bans across the country and found Pennsylvania is in the top three states for banning books.

"That's frightening to me," said Mindy Freeman, Lily's mom. They worry about the impact on other kids.

"When the school board and administration takes that away from students, it's actively harming them and it's actively not making them feel safe in school," said Lily.

Five of the nine seats on the school board are up for grabs this election cycle, meaning Tuesday's primary could have a big impact on the future of Central Bucks schools.

While the titles are no longer available in school libraries, Action News found both books at the Doylestown Bookshop.