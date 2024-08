License applications open soon for marijuana business operations in Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Now that marijuana is legal in Delaware, the Marijuana Commissioner's Office will soon be accepting license applications.

There are 125 licenses available for different aspects of the business.

That includes licenses for cultivation facilities, product manufacturing facilities, retail marijuana stores and testing facilities.

Applications will be accepted beginning August 19, and stay open until September 30.

For more information visit omc.delaware.gov.