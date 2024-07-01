Lifeguards warn beachgoers ahead of July 4 after 9 people rescued in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Nine people were rescued from the water off the 9th Street jetty in Ocean City, New Jersey early Saturday morning after several people walking on the rocks fell in.

Lifeguards are noton their stands until 10 a.m. Luckily, officials say they were nearby at their morning meeting on 12th Street.

"We were able to jump into our vehicles and report down to the incident. It was a couple of people who got into trouble and some good Samaritans who jumped in to help them," said Captain Paul Boardman of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Boardman stressed the importance of swimming where there are lifeguards.

Officials say the nine people who were rescued had been carried out by rip currents.

It's peak beach season in Ocean City. The beach patrol is fully staffed with lifeguards, EMTs, and equipment for water rescues, including drones piloted by police officers.

"This week especially,4th of July week, we're going to be as busy as possible," said Boardman.

As Action News was conducting this interview, someone who passed out on12th Street beach was whisked away to the hospital by the beach patrol and Ocean CityFire Department.

The 6abc data journalism team found that more than 4,800 rescues were reported along the Jersey Shore last year.

Most of those were due to rip currents.

Beachgoers told Action News on Monday that they do swim near lifeguards, regardless of rip currents.

"I definitely try to look for a lifeguard and obviously stay between the green flags,"said Gracie Mathieson of Glassboro.

Mike Aloi, who is visiting from Connecticut, said the beach patrol does a good job of alerting swimmers.

"They do a really good job here, you see them going up and down on the beach, flags out, definitely a presence here yeah," he said.

Boardman urges all swimmers to check before they leave when it comes to beach hours and whether the beach they are headed to has lifeguards since not all beaches do.

"We are very preventive when we're on duty.But, if we're not there, not on duty again, someone's got to see it, report it, hopefully at the right place -- we can respond to that if we're in the area," he said.