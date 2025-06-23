Lingering power outages amid extreme heat after last week's storm left major damage in Philly region

Straight line winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour did major damage in the area, and knocked out power to thousands

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- There is an extra challenge for neighbors still without power from Thursday night's severe storms.

According to PECO, thousands of customers are waiting for the lights to come back on as they cope with today's sweltering temperatures.

Chopper 6 was live over the city's Fox Chase section as PECO crews make repairs along Pine Road.

Power is still out for 23 homes in this neighborhood.

Some residents say they are calling in their own tree removal services because it's taking too long to get help!

"It's kind of reminiscent of Hurricane Sandy," Katherine Buckley, from Radnor. "It reminds me of being without power all of that time. "

Straight line winds of 60 to 70 miles per hour did major damage in the area Thursday night, knocking out power to thousands.

"Incredibly frustrating," Buckle added. "Mostly from the perspective of trying to keep everyone calm. It's going to get incredibly hot, so I am getting a little nervous about the inside air temperature of our house [ and ] the ability to keep up with it. Super frustrated."

PECO says they are working to restore almost 6,000 homes that are still without power.

"Our current estimate right now is we expect to have power restored by [ Monday night ] ," said Greg Smore, with PECO.

There are crews from nine states who are here to assist PECO and to get customers back online as quickly as possible.

