Cleanup underway after severe storms sweep through Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The cleanup is just getting started from the strong storms that swept through the Philadelphia region during rush hour Thursday.

The winds were strong enough to topple trees and down wires.

PECO says nearly 300,000 customers lost power during the storm. However, as of Friday morning, it's down to 158,000.

Still, work continues to restore power and clean up the mess.

At one point, the severe storms triggered a tornado warning.

In Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section, a teen boy was injured by a falling tree on the 6400 block of North 11th Street. There was no immediate word on his condition.

"Immediately, the first thing me, my brother and cousin did was run over there with no questions asked. We went over there and tried to lift the tree. It was very heavy," recalled Lakye Powell, of East Oak Lane.

Strong winds also caused a small, unoccupied plane to overturn at the Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

IMAGE: Storm flips unoccupied plane at Northeast Philadelphia Airport on June 19, 2025.

Outside of the city, drivers had to find another route in Westtown Township, Chester County, after a large tree fell onto Concord Road near Oaklea Lane.

A woman had to be rescued from a home in Upper Darby. Officials say she was pinned by a massive tree that fell on the back of her home on Bond Avenue.

IMAGE: Downed trees on Concord Road in Westtown Township, Chester County on June 19, 2025.

"She was fortunately conscious and alert when we removed her, so that's a good sign," said Dep. Chief Dennis Gallagher, with the Upper Darby Fire Department.

Before crews arrived, neighbors say they jumped into action following the woman's screams for help.

John DiStephano's black Mustang was one of two vehicles damaged by a falling tree in Drexel Hill.

"I heard a crash which I thought was thunder, but it wasn't thunder," he said.

And over in Bala Cynwyd, the storm damaged the roof at One Bala Plaza, home to rock station 93.3 WMMR. The view from Chopper 6 showed debris in the parking lot and at least one car damaged.

IMAGE: Debris in parking lot of rock station 93.3 WMMR after severe storm hit region on June 19, 2025.

The storms caused several delays on Septa's Regional Rail.

An Action News viewer sent us this video of a fire near the Ardsley Station off Jenkintown Road in Glenside.

It appears a tree fell on the overhead wire, sparking a fire.

There has bee no word on the damage.

A large tree also fell across Route 29 in Trenton, blocking all of the southbound lanes near the Calhoun Street exit.

Tree branches also came down in front of the State Museum on State Street.

After the storm came the rainbow.

A colorful arc formed over Middletown, Bucks County, and many other communities, as you see from Chopper 6.

People went looking for the bright colors after the nasty weather.

Nearly 300,000 PECO customers were without power during the height of the storm. PECO says it may take several days to get back to normal.

"Really extensive damage, and that's why we've suspended the estimated restoration times," explained PECO spokesperson Greg Smore.

Residents are reminded never to approach a downed power line and to call PECO at 1-800-841-4141. To report an outage, click here