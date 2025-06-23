People are trying to stay cool in Philadelphia with high heat

CENTER CITY (WPVI) - - City officials have declared a heat health emergency Sunday through Wednesday. Action News caught up with people trying to enjoy the warm weather while staying safe on Sunday.

Inside The Igloo in South Philadelphia, employees were busy scooping ice cream for a line that never seemed to end.

Outside at the intersection of 23rd and South Streets friends and family gathered in the shade.

"Very nice, under the shade of the tree, next to the breeze of the water and cooling off," said Daniel Vasini, of Rittenhouse Square.

Couples were enjoying the refreshing treats.

"We got some shade here but the tables are really nice and we got like a little fountain," said Nirmit Damania, of Graduate Hospital.

Others were sharing a drink with friends outside.

"I just had this iced tea with sparking water just coming from jogging and it was exhausting," said Guilherme Nader, of Graduate Hospital.

Action News spoke with a doctor who stressed the importance of staying hydrated. "Avoid the sugary drinks, the soda, the alcohol, please stay hydrated with water," said Delana Wardlaw, Board Certified Family Medicine Physician, with Fair Hill Community Physicians.

Other tips from medical experts include, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Stay indoors between 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. Use water: swim, mist your skin, or apply cool towels. Take frequent breaks. Never leave children, adults, or pets in a parked car.

"I always keep my water bottle, umbrella wherever I go, and light clothes," said Sugeily Leander, of Media.

In Center City there were lots of people trying to stay cool by the splash pad at Dilworth Park.

"I always wear sunscreen when I go out," said Linh Tian, of Prospect Park.

Many were trying to find relief any way they could.

"It's helping a lot especially when I'm just standing in the heat," said Maria Santiago, of Bryn Mawr.

Experts add it's important to limit your time outdoors these next couple days because you could be at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.