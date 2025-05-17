'The Links Incorporated' members create food packages for people in need with 'Rise Against Hunger'

Thousands of meals were packaged in Mt. Airy for people in need.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Local women were given the chance to give back to the community this morning.

Those affiliated with The Delaware Valley Pennsylvania chapter of "The Links Incorporated" partnered with "Rise Against Hunger."

They curated thousands of food packages for people in need.

It's a tradition of kindness they've been continuing for over 10 years with members from multiple chapters of The Links Incorporated.

Their goal was to reach 11,000 food packages completed.

"I feel that I should give back some of the blessings that I have received. Delaware Valley Links has allowed me to continue my pursuit to help the communities and those that are in the greatest need," said Karen Clifford of the Delaware Valley PA Chapter of The Links Incorporated.

