Barricade situation that prompted school lockdown in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia ends

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A barricade situation that prompted a school lockdown in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia on Tuesday is over.

The situation happened on the 3900 block of N. 10th Street.

According to police, a resident shot at their neighbor and went into a home.

Police surrounded the home, but later learned the person was no longer inside.

Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls was placed on lockdown during the incident due to the police activity.