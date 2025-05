Live Nation $30 summer program concert tickets to go on sale soon

Live Nation is bringing back its $30 ticket to summer program.

Live Nation is bringing back its $30 ticket to summer program.

Live Nation is bringing back its $30 ticket to summer program.

Live Nation is bringing back its $30 ticket to summer program.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Live Nation is bringing back its $30 ticket to summer program.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to more than one thousand shows-- at venues across the U.S. and Canada.

Some of the artists include Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Luke Bryan, Big Time Rush, and Avril Lavigne.

The $30 is all inclusive with no additional fees outside of local taxes.

Tickets will go on sale starting May 21 at 10 a.m.