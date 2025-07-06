Local 20-year-old travels from California to Ocean City for those affected by lung cancer

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ocean City community members hit the beach to celebrate the end of a long cross country journey.

Jack Owens was greeted by cheers and hugs from his friends and family, after spending over forty days biking from California to New Jersey.

"I started on May 20th at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, California, almost 3600 miles later and over 100,000 feet of climbing," said Owens.

All of this was to raise money for lung cancer patients within his Uncle's organization: "Ride Hard Breathe Easy."

"He rode his bike across the country in memory of my grandma, who passed away from lung cancer in 2011...I knew that I wanted to do something similar to make a difference for lung cancer patients," said Owens.

To fully complete the journey, Owens placed his front tire in the Atlantic Ocean after starting it with his back tire in the Pacific Ocean.

He raised over $40,000 for his cause.

