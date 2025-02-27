The local impact of federal layoffs

Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Sarah Bloomquist and the panel discussed a myriad of topics including the impact on the local economy by the ongoing federal layoffs and President Trump's efforts to reduce the size of the government; the style and tone of Elon Musk and 'DOGE'; how the PA Department of Education would fair if major cuts took place; the reasons why Republican politicians have failed to push back on domestic issues, however Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R) claps back on President Trump's Ukraine comments; and the lack of vision, funding and planning around 2026 - Philadelphia's celebration of the country's 250th anniversary. Plus, should the Eagles "tush push" be banned? Get the Inside Story with George Burrell, Farah Jimenez, Mark Segal & Brian Tierney.