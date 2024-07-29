Local mom writes children's book documenting 'formula hunters'

A few years ago, local mom Christine Robinson turned a dire situation into an empowering movement and now she's sharing that experience in the form of a new children's book.

A few years ago, local mom Christine Robinson turned a dire situation into an empowering movement and now she's sharing that experience in the form of a new children's book.

A few years ago, local mom Christine Robinson turned a dire situation into an empowering movement and now she's sharing that experience in the form of a new children's book.

A few years ago, local mom Christine Robinson turned a dire situation into an empowering movement and now she's sharing that experience in the form of a new children's book.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a story about kindness and moms helping moms that was the brainchild of local parent, Christine Robinson.

A couple years ago, she turned a dire situation into an empowering movement and now she's sharing that experience in the form of a new children's book.

"It's called 'The Kindness Formula' and it's a true story of moms who saved the day," said Robinson.

You may remember back in 2022 there was a nationwide shortage of baby formula. Desperate moms like Rose Miller were finding empty store shelves and unable to feed their children.

"Brings tears to my eyes," Miller said. "It is just on top of all the other stressors that we have."

Local parent, Christine Robinson, came to the rescue. She created a solution that was the very definition of women helping women.

Using her professional expertise in resource management, Robinson created the "Formula Hunters," a database fueled by a Facebook group of moms around the country finding formula for each other.

"You had formula being sent from Philadelphia to Texas and from California to Ohio," she said.

Using a crowd-sourced database and tracker, the Formula Hunters were able to feed 600 babies.

Mary Hales in New York City sent formula to Miller in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

"I just appreciate everything that just helping us," Miller said.

"It's my pleasure. I just cannot imagine the struggle," said Hales.

"People want to help and so if you put yourself out there, people tend to come and come by your side," said Robinson.

She is now using the group's success to educate kids by writing a children's book about the experience.

"It's a rhyming tale of kindness and it's all about the Formula Hunters and what we were able to accomplish," she said.

She's also using her new book to further help others.

"With every purchase of the book we're actually making a donation to end childhood hunger," she said.

You can find the book on Amazon.com.