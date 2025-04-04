The local response to Trump Administration Tariffs - Inside Story 040625

Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Tamala Edwards and the Panelists dissect the President Trump 'Liberation Day' and proposed tariffs and the local impact. They then discussed how Gov. Josh Shapiro is suing the Federal Government for lost funding for residents, the inspiration in New Jersey Senator Cory Booker's marathon speech and how the Pennsylvania Senators - Dave McCormick (R) and John Fetterman (D) - are being criticized for not being accessible to their constituents. And what unions are rooting for D.A. Larry Krasner and Judge Pat Dugan in this Democratic primary race? Get the Inside Story with Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Alison Young, Ajay Raju and David Dix.