Fmr. Action News anchor Jim Gardner and wife recognized as Engaged Citizens of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Longtime Action News anchor Jim Gardner received a prestigious honor on Saturday night.

The Rendell Center's September Soiree recognized Jim and his wife Amy as the Engaged Citizens of the Year.

A fundraising reception was held in their honor Saturday night in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

The event was a well-deserved recognition for their hard work and support of the community, organizers say.

Former Action News colleagues Dave Roberts and Dann Cuellar were there in support.