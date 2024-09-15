Fmr. Action News anchor Jim Gardner and wife recognized as Engaged Citizens of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Longtime Action News anchor Jim Gardner received a prestigious honor on Saturday night.
The Rendell Center's September Soiree recognized Jim and his wife Amy as the Engaged Citizens of the Year.
A fundraising reception was held in their honor Saturday night in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.
The event was a well-deserved recognition for their hard work and support of the community, organizers say.
Former Action News colleagues Dave Roberts and Dann Cuellar were there in support.