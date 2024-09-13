First Look: Exclusive Action News interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris sat down one-on-one for an exclusive interview with Action News anchor Brian Taff on Friday.

It's the first solo interview since she was selected as the Democratic nominee for president.

Brian traveled to western Pennsylvania to meet up with the vice president as she was campaigning in Johnstown.

She visited 'Classic Elements,' a small cafe and bookstore.

One of the many topics she touched on with Brian was how she plans to reach voters who are on the fence heading into the November election.

"On the appeal of the man you're running against: as you drove here today, you likely saw a lot of Trump signs. He has a historic appeal in this country, and as someone running against him and trying to understand that, I wonder how you distill it? What do you understand his appeal to be? And how do you speak to his voters, and maybe people who share his values, but are open to something else?" Brian asked.

"I, based on experience, and a lived experience, know in my heart, I know in my soul, I know, that the vast majority of us as Americans have so much more in common than what separates us. And I also believe that I am accurate in knowing that most Americans want a leader that brings us together as Americans and not someone who professes to be a leader who is trying to have us point our fingers at each other," Harris said.

