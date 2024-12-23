TSA catches fireworks, other prohibited items in Philly-bound woman's bag

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia bound airline passenger caused quite a stir with airport security in Los Angeles.

The passenger's bag was flagged by the TSA in Los Angeles Sunday after screeners noticed several prohibited items.

When they opened it, they say they found even more.

The carry-on bag contained 82 consumer grade fireworks, three knives, two replica firearms, and one can of pepper spray.

Police and the bomb squad responded, interviewing the woman, and confiscating the items.

They did not say if she'll face any charges.