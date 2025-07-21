Lower Merion deadly home invasion trial scheduled to begin

LOWER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) -- The murder trial of two men charged with carrying out a deadly home invasion in Montgomery County is scheduled to begin.

Charles Fulforth and Kevin Roberts are accused of breaking into a home on Meridith Road in Lower Merion on December 8 and shooting 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio and his mother, Bernadette.

Andrew died and Bernadette was left paralyzed.

Authorities say the accused killers meant to target a different house.

Fulforth and Roberts are both charged with first-degree murder.

Several other people were also arrested in connection with the case.

