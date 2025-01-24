8 charged stemming from home invasion that targeted wrong house in Lower Merion Twp.: DA

The suspects who broke into a house in Lower Merion Twp. earlier this month and shot two people, one fatally, targeted the wrong house, investigators said Tuesday.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A total of eight people have now been charged following the investigation into a fatal home invasion in Lower Merion Twp. last month in which the wrong house was targeted.

Two men were arrested last month, and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced the six additional arrests Friday.

One of those suspects, 26-year-old Jeremy Fuentes of Philadelphia, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary for his alleged actions ahead of the home invasion.

Two other men, 41-year-old Charles Fulforth of Jenkintown and 42-year-old Kelvin Roberts Philadelphia, were arrested in December and charged with first-degree murder.

Fulforth and Roberts committed the home invasion, police say, but targeted a home that had a similar address to the house they actually meant to rob in neighboring Bucks County.

A shooting inside the home left an innocent man, 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio, dead and his 61-year-old mother, Bernadette Gaudio, seriously injured.

In addition, Fuentes, Fulforth, Roberts and the five other suspects in this case are all accused of being part of a ring trafficking 3D-printed guns, silencers, and machine gun conversion devices.

Those five suspects were identified as Aaron Hiller, 24; Marcus Lee Jackson, 33; Jonathan Rodriguez, 26; Corry K. Simpson, 38; and Frances Staten, 38, all of Philadelphia.

New details in home invasion murder

District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday that Fuentes worked at junk removal business Junkluggers with Fulforth and Roberts.

The D.A. said Fuentes had gone to the Bucks County home to provide an estimate, and while inside he saw a large gun safe, multiple firearms boxes, gun parts and ammunition.

Steele noted that none of those items were part of the estimate.

Afterward, investigators say Fuentes called Fulforth to tell him about the guns and related items in the home.

Steele said the men wanted to steal the firearms "in furtherance of their gun trafficking organization."

Fulforth, along with Roberts, then allegedly committed the home invasion, resulting in the fatal shooting.

Fuentes was arrested Friday by Philadelphia police officers and members of the SWAT team.

Gun trafficking ring dismantled

The gun trafficking investigation began after police say they recovered a 9mm 3D-printed ghost gun in Fulforth's apartment in Jenkintown.

That was the gun used to fatally shoot Andrew Gaudio during the home invasion, Steele said.

Steele said investigators soon learned that Fulforth made the gun in his own firearm production facility. Steele went on to say Fulforth was also manufacturing machine gun conversion devices (aka switches) and silencers using multiple 3D printers.

The members of the gun trafficking ring were involved in the production and sale of the weapons which, because they did not have serial numbers, would be difficult for law enforcement to trace.

The D.A. said that the ring was putting "silent machine guns" in the hands of criminals.

"By illegally selling factory-made firearms and manufacturing numerous types of firearms, silencers and machine gun conversion devices, this gun trafficking organization was arming criminals, and they were further equipping criminals by 3D-printing and installing switches on the firearms they sold, transforming them into fully automatic machine guns making them exponentially more deadly," Steele said.

The eight suspects are charged with dozens of felonies related to gun trafficking, including felony counts of Corrupt Organization; Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activity; Criminal Use of a Communications Facility; Illegal Sale or Transfer of Firearms and Criminal Conspiracy.