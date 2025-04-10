Suspect robs, injures 84-year-old man outside of bank in Lower Merion Twp.

K9s tracked the suspect to Haverford College across the street, but that's where the scent was lost.

HAVERFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a man in broad daylight as he was leaving the bank.

Investigators say the crime happened around 2:30 p.m. outside the TD Bank on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Haverford section of Lower Merion Township.

Police released a photo of the suspect from the bank's surveillance, hoping someone would recognize him. They say he attacked an 84-year-old man and robbed him. The injuries sent the victim to the hospital.

"We have a very elderly victim here, and we want to make sure that this individual isn't going out and doing this again. That's why we're requesting the public's help in trying to identify this suspect," said Lower Merion Twp. Police Superintendent Andy Block.

Police say the 84-year-old victim was leaving the bank with paperwork and a set of keys in his hands. The suspect was lingering outside.

"We had several witnesses that stated they were in and out of the bank, and they had observed him out front of the bank on the front sidewalk," said Block. "In the process of this, the struggle, the victim fell and hit his head. He had a minor head injury.

The victim was treated in the hospital. K9s tracked the suspect to Haverford College across the street, but that's where the scent was lost.

"It's a shame. It's sad. You don't want to see that kind of stuff happen to anybody, let alone someone who's older, more vulnerable like that," said Michael Schubel, who owns Tinderbox Haverford.

He and other business owners near the bank were concerned about the victim and hope the suspect is caught quickly.

"The blatant approach to attract an unarmed man on the street just feels so much more personal than going after the bank itself," said Elizabeth Bloom, who owns Home Grown.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Lower Merion Detectives at 610-645-6228.