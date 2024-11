Luminature returns to Philadelphia Zoo

The wintertime favorite, Luminature, returns to the Philadelphia Zoo Thursday night.

The wintertime favorite, Luminature, returns to the Philadelphia Zoo Thursday night.

The wintertime favorite, Luminature, returns to the Philadelphia Zoo Thursday night.

The wintertime favorite, Luminature, returns to the Philadelphia Zoo Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The wintertime favorite, Luminature, returns to the Philadelphia Zoo Thursday night.

The dazzling, winter light showcase features more than a million twinkling lights across 16 illuminated zones at the zoo.

Action News Mornings got a sneak peek at it before opening night.