Mailbox thieves rip security camera from post office wall, but not before they're caught on video

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pair of mailbox thieves stepped in front of a security camera before they decided to rip it from a wall during a heist in Delaware County.

Pennsylvania state police released images Wednesday from what the camera captured in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 from the post office on Lenni Road.

Investigators say the suspects used a 'belt-like' tool to break into the mailbox.

One of the suspects is described as a male with a mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white & black shoes.

The other suspect is a male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Supreme Team" logo on the back, jeans, and black shoes.

The suspects were operating a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes C-Class.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 610-558-7081, toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS, or submit a tip online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.