Main Street pedestrian safety improvements being considered in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- There's a large list of safety improvements being proposed in Newark, Delaware.

It comes after a University of Delaware student was hit and killed in Main Street, right near campus.

Ahead of the fall semester, some of the proposals include: Adding speed cushions, updating pedestrian crossing signs, and reducing the speed limit.

Officials are also discussing additional changes.