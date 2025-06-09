University of Delaware students push for pedestrian safety improvements around campus

University of Delaware students will push lawmakers to green light safety improvements for pedestrians on streets around campus.

University of Delaware students will push lawmakers to green light safety improvements for pedestrians on streets around campus.

University of Delaware students will push lawmakers to green light safety improvements for pedestrians on streets around campus.

University of Delaware students will push lawmakers to green light safety improvements for pedestrians on streets around campus.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- University of Delaware students will push lawmakers to green light safety improvements for pedestrians on streets around campus.

Newark City Council is meeting on Monday to hear concerns at a gathering scheduled for 7 p.m.

It comes nearly six weeks after a crash killed a graduate student and injured seven other people on busy Main Street, just steps away from campus.

The City Manager is also expected to present council with options to improve safety and enforce speed limits.

