Maison is the first store for the CEOs of Philly Fashion Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Maison sits inside the Philadelphia Fashion District, housing 27 local and international designers.

You can leave with a head-to-toe outfit or request a custom-made garment.

The objective of the store is to provide a platform and opportunity for designers to grow and scale their businesses and to be able to make sales.

They have a makers studio inside that offers small batch manufacturing to designers and a content creation space to help designers market their business.

It's 5,800-square-feet of new wardrobes and opportunities.

After every fashion week, a new roster of designers will have the opportunity to be in the store in residency at Maison for six months.

They also launched Pitch Your Stitch which allows outside designers who have not shown with Philly Fashion Week to come to Maison and present their collections to be sold on retail and possibly cast for Philly Fashion Week.

Kevin and Kerry consider themselves to be a business development hub for designers and the marketing arm for the fashion community in Philadelphia.

901 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107