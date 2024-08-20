Mallory's Eats features sweets at the beach

We check out another budding entrepreneur, this one a bakery selling sweet treats at the Shore.

We check out another budding entrepreneur, this one a bakery selling sweet treats at the Shore.

We check out another budding entrepreneur, this one a bakery selling sweet treats at the Shore.

We check out another budding entrepreneur, this one a bakery selling sweet treats at the Shore.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mallory Stetter is a business owner at age 22.

The young entrepreneur has always been ahead of schedule, graduating early from high school and college.

She grew up in Las Vegas, where she was trained to bake professionally.

During the pandemic, her family moved to New Jersey, where Mallory built her business.

Working out of her family's historic home at first, she built a list of clients with her custom cakes and cupcakes.

She opened a brick and mortar in May of 2023, where she expanded the menu to include oversized cookies with fun flavors like Oreo, Funfetti, key lime and rocky road.

The store features eight cookie flavors with new flavors revealed each month.