Man accused of fatally stabbing New Jersey veterinarian to remain in prison while awaiting trial

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The suspect accused in the stabbing death of a New Jersey veterinarian will remain in prison while awaiting trial.

Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 27, appeared before a New Jersey judge Tuesday morning for a detention hearing.

He is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 45-year-old Doctor Michael Anthony.

Anthony was found dead outside his home in Cherry Hill back in December.

In February, U.S. Marshals arrested Custodio-Aquino in California.