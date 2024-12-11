Death of man in Cherry Hill, NJ being investigated as homicide

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The death of a man who was found unresponsive outside a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Police responded to the 100 block of Sharrowvale Road in the Barclay neighborhood at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday.

Pictured: A crime scene at a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Dec. 10, 2024.

When they arrived, officers found 45-year-old Michael Anthony outside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Man found dead outside Cherry Hill, New Jersey home; neighbors say he was veterinarian

Investigators have not released any further details on the case, including Anthony's cause of death.

Pictured: A crime scene at a home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Dec. 10, 2024.

Residents nearby were stunned when they woke up to screams and a large police presence.

"It was about 7 o'clock, we heard some screams. And then I ran outside and, unfortunately, I saw someone on the ground," Chris Shelton said. "Luckily about 10 seconds after I got outside the police were here."

Neighbors say Anthony worked locally as a veterinarian.

Detectives were on the scene for hours collecting evidence.

"It's shocking because it's a great neighborhood. Never had anything like this happen before," Shelton said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Crawford of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223 or Detective Frank Kirsch of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834.