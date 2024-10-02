Man accused of sneaking shotgun shell filled with meth into Philadelphia Int'l Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from Columbia County, Pennsylvania, was arrested at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday for allegedly concealing methamphetamine inside an altered shotgun shell.

Authorities say a TSA checkpoint scanner alerted them that the man had been hiding something under his clothes.

Investigators say they then removed a tampered-with shotgun shell that had a white powder inside it from the man.

It was later determined by Philadelphia police that the shell contained methamphetamine.

TSA officers detected this shotgun shell of a traveler at Philadelphia International Airport. The shell had been tampered with and contained methamphetamine. (TSA photo)

"It is disappointing to see individuals attempt to hide items on their person or among their carry-on items in an attempt to conceal them. We are not looking for drugs, but when we come across them, we alert law enforcement and let them handle the situation," said Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for theairport.

Shotgun shells as well as any caliber of ammunition are prohibited from being carried through a security checkpoint.

The man has since been arrested, according to police. His identity was not released.